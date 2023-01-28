Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020.

On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.

KSP said officers received a complaint stating that Timothy Mays, 51, was in violation of his Kentucky EPO/DVO after he showed up at the petitioner’s home.

Officers arrived and found 42-year-old Nina Hunt of Raywick, Ky. shot. She was taken to Springview Hospital and was later airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Hunt later died from her injuries.

Mays was arrested and taken to Marion County Detention Center. He was charged with assault 1st domestic violence and violation of a KY EPO/DVO.

A jury found Mays guilty by a jury on Wednesday of intentional murder with an aggravating circumstance.

KSP said the aggravating circumstance to the murder charge stems from Mays murdering Hunt while an interpersonal protection order (IPO) was in effect.

The jury also found Mays guilty of violation of Kentucky IPO/DVO and tampering with physical evidence.

He had previously been indicted on these charges by the Marion County Grand Jury in June 2020.

Mays is scheduled to be formally sentenced before a Marion County Circuit Court Judge on February 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.