RVs, boats transform Kentucky Exposition Center into the great outdoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories.

The show will also have a number of educational and interactive attractions that are great for the whole family to enjoy.

According to the release, admissions will cost $14 for adults, and children under 12-years-old get in free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Discover Boating connects boaters and future boaters with experiences, resources, and community to enhance their boating journey.

Discover Boating boat and sport shows are owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association in partnership with Progressive Insurance.

