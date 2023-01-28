Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

Jerome Miller
Jerome Miller(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant.

Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.

After conducting surveillance on the apartment building, ISP troopers saw 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller carrying a drawstring bag while getting out of a taxi in the parking lot.

Miller ran into the apartment and locked himself inside a bedroom after troopers tried to approach him. After several commands, Miller surrendered to the police.

Troopers believe Miller tried to destroy evidence while he was inside the bathroom. During a search, troopers found several open plastic bags inside the toilet.

ISP the baggies and water inside the toilet contained a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail. He was charged with dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

