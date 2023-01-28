Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car

A dramatic video shows an officer and bystander pulling a driver out of a burning car. (Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Cody Lee and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An officer and a good Samaritan helped rescue a driver from a burning car Friday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video capturing the dramatic moments on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to KVVU, a white sedan caught fire after the driver crashed into a palm tree near the Venetian and Mirage hotels.

Police said the vehicle fire started with the driver inside, but an officer and a bystander were able to help free the driver.

Las Vegas police said the officer and good Samaritan pulled the driver to safety before the flames intensified and spread to the inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident, while the officer was checked for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Firefighters from Clark County finished extinguishing the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for bankruptcy
Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
Jerome Miller
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car