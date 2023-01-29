FORECAST: Soggy Sunday on tap with off and on rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Off and on light rain for today

Wintry mix and freezing rain possible across southern Indiana Monday AM

A few rounds of light rain and snow throughout this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rest of our Sunday features overcast skies and patchy drizzle, making for a very dreary end to the weekend.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday night, another wave of drizzle and light rain is possible.

There is a small chance for freezing drizzle/rain and a wintry mix potential, mainly north of Louisville early Monday morning. This could lead to slick and icy patches on roadways.

We’ll keep an eye on areas north of Louisville through the early part of Monday, as the wintry mix may cause a few travel problems.

For those in and south of Louisville, precipitation will fall in the form of rain as warmer temperatures will be in place.

Monday night, our next system swings through the region, bringing with it the potential for rain, snow, and a combination of both. At this time, any accumulations look to be very light.

Better chances of light snow will take place across southern Indiana.

We’ll see a busy and complicated forecast for this upcoming week across the WAVE Country. Most chances of precipitation will take place through the overnight/early morning hours of almost every day this week.

It’s still too early and uncertain of a forecast to get into any specifics for totals, especially for snow, but we will continue to crunch the numbers.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.