Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County.

Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.

The arrest report stated that Joshua Hollin, the owner of the dogs, said he saw a large amount of blood in an out-building on the property.

Officers went to the residence and were unable to make contact, after which they received a search warrant for the property.

While searching, police found Tristan Hollin in the bedroom and detained him.

According to the arrest report, blood was found on the ground throughout the out-building. Officers located the bodies of three dead puppies inside a plastic container near a shovel and a fresh pile of dirt.

Officials said that Tristan Hollin admitted to killing all the puppies by shooting them and that he gave the gun to his uncle after using it. He further stated that he buried all the dead puppies in a hole next to where the other three were found.

Tristan Hollin was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 13 counts of tampering with physical evidence and 12 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. His bond is set for $7,500.

Tristan Hollin is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

