Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road.

Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Estill County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

After an investigation, officials said Johnson was armed when he went inside the home. After going inside, he was confronted by a man.

The man reportedly grabbed a gun and shot Johnson. Officials said no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a...
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rounds of wintry weather to start the week
Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour, stop in Evansville
Medicine | We Should Talk About It
Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting