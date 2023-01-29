KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road.

Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Estill County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

After an investigation, officials said Johnson was armed when he went inside the home. After going inside, he was confronted by a man.

The man reportedly grabbed a gun and shot Johnson. Officials said no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.