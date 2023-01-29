Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need

Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a community that has given them so much.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arny’s Barbershop on Bardstown Road plans to give out courtesy haircuts to the community on Sunday.

Owner Shawn Arny said his business is nothing without his clientele, especially after these past two years.

So in a world controlled by the price tag, Arny said he wants to give back for free.

The sound of the clippers is what Arny lives by. Artwork with the blade is something he has made a career and a passion.

“It may just be a haircut, but it’s your image,” Arny said. “You look in the mirror everyday and it makes you feel good about yourself.”

It’s something he’s been doing for two years since he left Derby City Chop Shop and opened his own place on Bardstown Road.

He started from scratch during the pandemic and struggled at first, but now that his shop is a little more stable he wants to pay it forward.

“Your image, when you get a haircut, it makes you feel good,” Arny said. “You look good, but you also feel good and I had a guy come in who was just down on his luck and I was like man I should give back and offer a service.”

That move sparked an idea to dedicate a day to free cuts and when he asked the employees, they agreed.

“I think it’s important to give to other people, especially those who are less fortunate,” Arny’s Barbershop Barber Sean Reid said. “In this line of work you build a lot of relationships with people and you see a side that you don’t see anywhere else everyday.”

Reid said a lot of her clients are older and rely on her a little more than the average person might.

That’s why she said she’s excited for the day and the opportunity to shape up her community.

“I think that if you do good, then more good happens and it encourages others people to do good themselves,” Reid said.

A gesture that may not seem like much but will go a long way for those who walk in and sit in the chair.

Giving back to a community who pushed them through the pandemic.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Arny said. “It’s been long nights, and a lot of not just cutting hair but there’s stuff that goes in it behind the scenes. It’s a part of owning a business. This is my first business but I love it and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The giveaway will take place Sunday January 29th at Arny’s Barbershop from 10am to 2pm.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24

Latest News

Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a...
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga...
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
LFPL said it is offering more than 30 free programs throughout the month of February in...
Louisville Free Public Library celebrates Black History Month with special events