Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arny’s Barbershop on Bardstown Road plans to give out courtesy haircuts to the community on Sunday.

Owner Shawn Arny said his business is nothing without his clientele, especially after these past two years.

So in a world controlled by the price tag, Arny said he wants to give back for free.

The sound of the clippers is what Arny lives by. Artwork with the blade is something he has made a career and a passion.

“It may just be a haircut, but it’s your image,” Arny said. “You look in the mirror everyday and it makes you feel good about yourself.”

It’s something he’s been doing for two years since he left Derby City Chop Shop and opened his own place on Bardstown Road.

He started from scratch during the pandemic and struggled at first, but now that his shop is a little more stable he wants to pay it forward.

“Your image, when you get a haircut, it makes you feel good,” Arny said. “You look good, but you also feel good and I had a guy come in who was just down on his luck and I was like man I should give back and offer a service.”

That move sparked an idea to dedicate a day to free cuts and when he asked the employees, they agreed.

“I think it’s important to give to other people, especially those who are less fortunate,” Arny’s Barbershop Barber Sean Reid said. “In this line of work you build a lot of relationships with people and you see a side that you don’t see anywhere else everyday.”

Reid said a lot of her clients are older and rely on her a little more than the average person might.

That’s why she said she’s excited for the day and the opportunity to shape up her community.

“I think that if you do good, then more good happens and it encourages others people to do good themselves,” Reid said.

A gesture that may not seem like much but will go a long way for those who walk in and sit in the chair.

Giving back to a community who pushed them through the pandemic.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Arny said. “It’s been long nights, and a lot of not just cutting hair but there’s stuff that goes in it behind the scenes. It’s a part of owning a business. This is my first business but I love it and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The giveaway will take place Sunday January 29th at Arny’s Barbershop from 10am to 2pm.

