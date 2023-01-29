Second staff member attacked within a week at Warren Juvenile Detention Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - In less than a week, two staff members at Warren Juvenile Detention Center were attacked.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. CST, three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker.

They barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet afterward.

All three juveniles involved in the incident are 16 years old and were in custody on charges of murder, robbery and trafficking.

In response to the violent attacks, the facility is operating under controlled confinement., meaning movement in the facility is now limited.

Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team responded to the facility and resolved the situation.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said there was no use of force in their response and there were no injuries.

They were not involved in Monday’s incident, where three other juveniles orchestrated an attack on a staff member.

KSP is investigating these attacks and said criminal charges are being sought by the department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.