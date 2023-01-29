Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Second staff member attacked within a week at Warren Juvenile Detention Center

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - In less than a week, two staff members at Warren Juvenile Detention Center were attacked.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. CST, three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker.

They barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet afterward.

All three juveniles involved in the incident are 16 years old and were in custody on charges of murder, robbery and trafficking.

In response to the violent attacks, the facility is operating under controlled confinement., meaning movement in the facility is now limited.

Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team responded to the facility and resolved the situation.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said there was no use of force in their response and there were no injuries.

They were not involved in Monday’s incident, where three other juveniles orchestrated an attack on a staff member.

KSP is investigating these attacks and said criminal charges are being sought by the department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24

Latest News

Mays is scheduled to be formally sentenced before a Marion County Circuit Court Judge on...
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
Jerome Miller
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
Calls came in around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to a house fire on North County Road in North...
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
Lillian and Lloyd Curtis died shortly after a Denny's sign crush their car and Friday their...
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car