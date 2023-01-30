Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 killed in Meade County crash

(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured.

The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car was killed in the collision. A passenger in the car was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The name of those involved have not been released.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the accident investigation took place.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a...
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

Latest News

MGN
Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates
Chad Fyffe
Ky. high school wrestling coach accused of attacking, threatening to kill wife
Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour, stop in Evansville
Sens. Braun, Paul call for spending reform and budget enforcement