1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured.

The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car was killed in the collision. A passenger in the car was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The name of those involved have not been released.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the accident investigation took place.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.