Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot

Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag brunch on Sunday, as shared by restaurant owner Kevin Grainger.(Le Moo - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several big-name actors made an appearance over the weekend at a Louisville brunch spot.

Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag brunch on Sunday, as shared by restaurant owner Kevin Grainger.

(Story continues below)

Ethan Hawke, his daughter and Laura Linney at this weekend’s drag brunch @LeMooLou.  So much beauty in one photo; I can hardly stand it! @lemoodragbrunch

Posted by Kevin Grangier on Monday, January 30, 2023

The three have been shooting the film “Wildcat” in several locations across Kentucky since the beginning of January, according to Variety.

The film stars Maya Hawke as American writer Flannery O’Connor as she completes her first novel.

Ethan Hawke is the director, producer and co-writer of the film.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a...
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

Latest News

A lottery drawing has opened up for Louisville Orchestra’s performance inside Mammoth Cave with...
Lottery open for tickets to Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra concert in Mammoth Cave
LMPD's 5th division saw violent crime drop 80% in 2022 but in 2023 three of the year's first...
LMPD honored for 2022′s decrease in violent crime, but 2023 gets off to dangerous start
Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a...
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a...
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need