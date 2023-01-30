Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several big-name actors made an appearance over the weekend at a Louisville brunch spot.

Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag brunch on Sunday, as shared by restaurant owner Kevin Grainger.

Ethan Hawke, his daughter and Laura Linney at this weekend’s drag brunch @LeMooLou. So much beauty in one photo; I can hardly stand it! @lemoodragbrunch Posted by Kevin Grangier on Monday, January 30, 2023

The three have been shooting the film “Wildcat” in several locations across Kentucky since the beginning of January, according to Variety.

The film stars Maya Hawke as American writer Flannery O’Connor as she completes her first novel.

Ethan Hawke is the director, producer and co-writer of the film.

