ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rounds of wintry weather to start the week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Today - January 30
  • Tuesday - January 31

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather ADVISORY: Jackson/Jennings Counties until NOON today
  • Winter Weather ADVISORY: I-64 (including Louisville) and points south | 7PM this evening through 1PM Tuesday
  • Slick roads develop this evening with greater concern for icy roads after midnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anything wintry will stay north of Louisville where some light freezing rain or snow could fall. We’ll monitor that carefully.

Another wave of moisture will lead to a combination of sleet/snow and perhaps some freezing rain...along the I-64 corridor starting after sunset and into the night. Travel impacts will be limited at first with a growing concern for slick roads overnight.

Tuesday morning will be tricky with some freezing drizzle/rain in the region with icy spots on untreated roads likely. Precip chances will ease through the morning with a return at a wintry mix once again in the evening hours.

Another mixed bag of precipitation pushes into the region Tuesday night; areas south of I-64 look to be most impacted. We’ll continue to monitor potential travel impacts.

