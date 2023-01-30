ALERT DAY: Wintry mix causes some travel issues overnight & Tuesday

ALERT DAYS

WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter Weather ADVISORY: Along & South of I-64, 7PM tonight until 1PM Tuesday

Impactful wintry mix arrives tonight with sleet and snow along I-64, freezing rain in Central and Southern KY

Quick secondary round of wintry mix main South of I-64 Tuesday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wave of sleet and snow will impact areas closer to I-64 tonight while freezing rain will be more of a factor in Central and Southern Kentucky.

Travel impacts will be limited at first with a growing concern for slick roads overnight into early Tuesday. Untreated roads may be icy and/or snow-covered Tuesday morning as precipitation ends closer to sunrise.

1- 2″ of sleet and snow is possible along I-64 with a 1/10″ glaze of ice possible south of the I-64 corridor by Tuesday morning. Another round of wintry mix pushes into the region Tuesday night. Areas south of I-64 look to be most impacted by this.

We’ll continue to monitor for potential travel impacts, but this round will be quicker and lighter than Tuesday morning’s. Much of the daytime period looks dry and cold on Wednesday.

We’ll be watching our next system approaching from the south for late Wednesday night intoi early Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Another small wintry mix chance exists early Thursday morning mainly south of the Western Kentucky and Blue Grass Parkways in Kentucky.

At this time the latest data seems to be pushing this potential farther and farther south, making it less of an issue for our area. By the end of the week we’re looking for quieter weather as highs recover back into the 40s by Saturday.

