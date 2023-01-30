Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Wintry mix causes some travel issues overnight & Tuesday

WAVE Weather Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day(WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • Tonight - January 30
  • Tuesday - January 31

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather ADVISORY: Along & South of I-64, 7PM tonight until 1PM Tuesday
  • Impactful wintry mix arrives tonight with sleet and snow along I-64, freezing rain in Central and Southern KY
  • Quick secondary round of wintry mix main South of I-64 Tuesday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wave of sleet and snow will impact areas closer to I-64 tonight while freezing rain will be more of a factor in Central and Southern Kentucky.

Travel impacts will be limited at first with a growing concern for slick roads overnight into early Tuesday. Untreated roads may be icy and/or snow-covered Tuesday morning as precipitation ends closer to sunrise.

1- 2″ of sleet and snow is possible along I-64 with a 1/10″ glaze of ice possible south of the I-64 corridor by Tuesday morning. Another round of wintry mix pushes into the region Tuesday night. Areas south of I-64 look to be most impacted by this.

We’ll continue to monitor for potential travel impacts, but this round will be quicker and lighter than Tuesday morning’s. Much of the daytime period looks dry and cold on Wednesday.

We’ll be watching our next system approaching from the south for late Wednesday night intoi early Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Another small wintry mix chance exists early Thursday morning mainly south of the Western Kentucky and Blue Grass Parkways in Kentucky.

At this time the latest data seems to be pushing this potential farther and farther south, making it less of an issue for our area. By the end of the week we’re looking for quieter weather as highs recover back into the 40s by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, January 30, 2023

Most Read

Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, January 30, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/30
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/27
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/25