Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities.

The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The site is less than four miles from the Kentucky Speedway, situated in the area surrounded by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

Anonymous submitted a question to Ask WAVE:

“Why do we need an airport in Sparta, Kentucky? Population [235]. Not sure why the airport is needed. Can you tell me why?”

Ask WAVE spoke with Kentucky Department of Aviation Commissioner Mark Carter, who said the reason is because this airport is not necessarily about Sparta or its residents–or lack thereof–at all.

Carter explained that there two kinds of airports. The first is commercial airports, like Louisville Muhammad Ali, where large commercial carriers operate for the public.

Secondly, there are general aviation airports. General aviation airports have no commercial traffic. Instead, these airports are hubs for small planes, flight schools, private corporate jets and the like.

Gallatin County Airport will be a general aviation airport.

Carter said the FAA has established that there should be a general aviation airport every 40 miles or so. Bowman Field in Louisville to CVG’s general aviation terminal is a more than 90-mile trip. Therefore, Carter said, the solution was building the Gallatin County Airport.

“The Gallatin County location was chosen essentially because it’s close to a number of large manufacturing businesses,” said Carter, referencing Newcorp as the most significant. Having a general aviation airport is key for growing the economy in the region, he said.

Furthermore, Carter said general aviation airports are also highly valuable during natural disasters.

“We’ve had these unfortunate disasters, the tornadoes and floods, and the airports in Eastern Kentucky in particular were really critical for emergency response,” said Carter. “We had several airports in Eastern Kentucky that really played critical roles in saving people’s lives from that disaster in particular.”

Still–who is paying for the Gallatin County Airport?

Carter said federal funds cover $26 million of the project, while state funding is $11 million. However, Carter said the state funds come specifically from taxes on jet fuel.

“So only users of the system are paying for the airport. None of the funding comes from general tax revenues,” said Carter.

Carter also said the airport could be key in more futuristic endeavors. Gallatin County Airport could eventually be a hub for unmanned aircraft–drones–that deliver packages.

As for the Kentucky Speedway just a few miles down the road from this site, Carter said the Kentucky Speedway was originally a consideration when the location was chosen. However, at this point, there hasn’t been a NASCAR race there since 2020 after the Speedway’s relationship with NASCAR ended.

Carter said the Gallatin County Airport is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2023.

