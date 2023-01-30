Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street.

Maier was found dead at the scene behind the Commonwealth Theatre Center.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said there are no arrests.

