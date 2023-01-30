Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street.

Maier was found dead at the scene behind the Commonwealth Theatre Center.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said there are no arrests.

