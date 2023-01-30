Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rounds of wintry weather to start the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wintry mix & freezing rain possible in southern Indiana this morning
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 7 PM this evening to 1 PM Tuesday
  • Monitoring Tuesday morning travel impacts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of light rain push through the region this morning - a wintry mix is expected in southern Indiana and may impact travel. Precipitation exits by the early afternoon as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will be key to the precipitation types we see this evening through tomorrow morning. Areas along and north of the Parkways are most likely to see sleet and snow, while those further south can expect mainly freezing rain & rain.

Tuesday morning’s commute may be impacted by an ongoing wintry mix across the region. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place south of I-64. Drier weather is expected by the afternoon as temperatures sit in the 30s. Another mixed bag of precipitation pushes into the region Tuesday night; areas south of I-64 look to be most impacted. We’ll continue to monitor potential travel impacts.

The main precipitation chance shifts further south Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather for everyone is expected to return by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

