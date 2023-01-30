Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired pepper balls to disperse crowds leading to the death of a west Louisville restaurant owner will not appear in prison.

On Monday, a judge said Katie Crews would serve probation time for her charge of deprivation of rights under color of law which she pleaded guilty to in October.

Prosecutors previously argued Crews’ actions were excessive the night of David “YaYa” McAtee’s death in June 2020, but was done with a “legitimate law enforcement purpose.”

Court documents said Crews and other officers were given orders to disperse crowds who had gathered during summer protests following the death of Breonna Taylor.

McAtee’s niece, Machelle McAtee, had refused to get back inside the restaurant during an enacted curfew, leading to verbal arguments and eventual pepper balls being fired.

David McAtee pulled Machelle out of the doorway, and documents stated he took a gun and fired several shots outside the door.

Crews, along with another LMPD officer and two National Guard soldiers returned fire. McAtee was hit by one of the National Guard soldier’s bullets, which led to his death.

A federal investigation into Crews was started by the FBI once she was cleared of all state charges.

