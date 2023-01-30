Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release.

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

According to the release, there are some who have created unaffiliated organizations, websites and social media accounts to create confusion amongst the Kentucky Colonels and the general public.

HOKC said the groups are requesting registry dues and licensing fees from commissioned Kentucky Colonels to be considered an “official” Kentucky Colonel. The groups are also marketing “official” badges and ID cards.

“This action is again important because Colonels and those who are not Colonels continue to be confused by the deliberate efforts of the same parties who agreed not to engage in such conduct through a Permanent Injunction entered by the Court in February 2021,” Executive Director Sherry Crose said. “We must defend the philanthropic reputation, goodwill, and intellectual property (including registered trademarks) built over many decades by individual Colonels and The Honorable Order. The ‘Kentucky Colonels’ mark is our federally registered trademark for our charitable fundraising services and grant gifting, social club services for members, and promoting the interests of members. It represents individuals who honor their commission and charitable efforts.”

HOKC is a nonprofit that has made more than 3,500 grants to nonprofits across Kentucky in the last 20 years and is dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth.

For more information on the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, click or tap here.

To view the complaint filed by HOKC, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.