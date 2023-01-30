Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. high school wrestling coach accused of attacking, threatening to kill wife

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County coach is accused of attacking his wife.

Chad Fyffe was arrested Sunday.

He is a wrestling coach at Madison Central High School. The school’s website also lists him as a health and P.E. instructor.

According to his arrest citation, Fyffe’s wife called police and said he was threatening her with a gun.

Fyffe was found standing outside holding a handgun in the air.

Police say he was under the influence and unable to make a clear statement.

His wife had bruises and swelling on her face and neck.

Fyffe is charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

