Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death

The lawsuit's finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed.

The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020.

Katie Crews received two years of federal probation instead of prison time. She will also have to conduct 200 hours of community service.

Crews was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of civil rights after shooting David McAtee’s niece with pepper balls while trying to disperse a crowd.

Machelle McAtee was standing around the door area of McAtee’s restaurant when Crews fired the pepper balls, striking her in the shoulder and neck area.

McAtee, or “YaYa” as he was known in the community, then stepped outside of his door and fired a shot from his gun. That’s when a member of the National Guard fire at him once, fatally striking him.

The lawsuit filed against the city as settled last week. The amount of $725,000 was finalized Monday.

Crews will no longer be allowed to serve as law enforcement per the terms of her plea.

