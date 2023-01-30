Contact Troubleshooters
Lottery open for tickets to Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra concert in Mammoth Cave

Louisville Orchestra closes fall 2020 online series with free concert
A lottery drawing has opened up for Louisville Orchestra’s performance inside Mammoth Cave with famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lottery drawing has opened up for Louisville Orchestra’s performance inside Mammoth Cave with famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The performance is scheduled to take place on April 29 inside Mammoth Cave’s Rafinesque Hall, according to the National Park Service.

Louisville Orchestra’s music director, Teddy Abrams, reached out to the National Park Service for an idea to connect culture and music.

The new work performed was written for Yo-Yo Ma and was inspired by Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, the Louisville Orchestra said.

Due to high demand and limited spacing for the event, tickets will be awarded using a lottery system on Recreation.gov.

The lottery is open from Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. to Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Each winning application will have the chance to purchase up to four tickets.

For more information, visit the Louisville Orchestra website.

