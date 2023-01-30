Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup

After starting preseason with the matchup in Tennessee, LouCity will head out west.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time for soccer season to kick off! Louisville City FC is getting to face Nashville SC on Monday for their first preseason game of the year.

LouCity has 22 players from last year’s roster. That means even more because those men made it all the way to the championship game.

There are two fresh faces on the team who are already fitting in well. Head coach Danny Cruz is still looking for a few more players, but said this is huge for the team.

“I think when you’re able to return that many players from a group that did as well as they did last year and you look at the overall body of work last year I think it’s something that we’re really really proud of,” Cruz said. “So to bring that many players back and to be able to put them in a position where they have that continuity and continue to perform is something we think is a real positive.”

LouCity hosted a special practice with some of the youth in the area last week. That helped them have enough players for a full scrimmage.

Midfielder Paolo Del Piccolo, the LouCity’s captain, has been with the team since 2016 and said the fans here are a big part of why he’s sticking around.

“It’s great. You see what they’ve built in terms of this facility and what they do for the youth growing up and of course the main stadium,” Del Piccolo said. “They’ve just invested so much in the city and so much in us and so much in the fans that come out and support us. We don’t take any of it for granted. it’s incredible what’s been built here and it’s incredible the support we have.”

After starting preseason with the matchup in Tennessee, LouCity will head out west.

There’s only one home game for the preseason, but the team is very excited to play under the lights here at Lynn Family Stadium. That matchup is on Saturday, Feb. 25 against One Knoxville SC.

For more on LouCity’s preseason and regular season, click or tap here.

