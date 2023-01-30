Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on...
Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021.

According to arrest reports, Johnson and another suspect, Juanisha Rippy, broke into a home on Shibley Avenue, just off Seatonville Road.

Police were called to the home after shots were fired. Bright was found shot in the torso and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

In court on Monday, Johnson told Bright’s family in a statement he was sorry for what he had done.

“Please know that Michael is the first person I think about and pray for in the morning time and also the last person I see at night,” Johnson said. “I pray that he can forgive me and it haunts me, it haunts me all the time, and it has the right to.”

Johnson’s sentence is five years for manslaughter and 10 years for burglary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a...
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

Latest News

The University of Louisville football team’s home stadium has a new sponsor and a new name as...
UofL, L&N Federal Credit Union reach deal on Cardinal Stadium naming rights
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Louisville City FC kicks off preseason against Nashville SC.
Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup