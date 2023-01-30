Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021.

According to arrest reports, Johnson and another suspect, Juanisha Rippy, broke into a home on Shibley Avenue, just off Seatonville Road.

Police were called to the home after shots were fired. Bright was found shot in the torso and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

In court on Monday, Johnson told Bright’s family in a statement he was sorry for what he had done.

“Please know that Michael is the first person I think about and pray for in the morning time and also the last person I see at night,” Johnson said. “I pray that he can forgive me and it haunts me, it haunts me all the time, and it has the right to.”

Johnson’s sentence is five years for manslaughter and 10 years for burglary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.