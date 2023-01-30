Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County police investigate weekend shootings that injured 2 people

Oldham County Police
Oldham County Police(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police are investigating two weekend shootings that left a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old injured.

On Saturday, OCPD responded to Baptist Health La Grange around 10 p.m. after a 22-year-old was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Officers determined the shooting happened in Marilyn Court in the Lakewood Valley neighborhood. They said a person inside a dark-colored sedan fired several shots at the victim and at another bystander.

The man shot is expected to be OK.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., police responded to Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley after a 15-year-old was shot twice. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots fired and saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the area.

The teen is expected to survive his injuries.

OCPD said despite the similarities, these are separate incidents regarding the parties involved.

Information about the sedan, names of victims or suspects and possible motives for the shootings are not available at this time. These are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information can contact OCPD at (502) 222-1300 or online at OCPD Report a Tip or Crime.

