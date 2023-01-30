Contact Troubleshooters
Sens. Braun, Paul call for spending reform and budget enforcement

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) was joined by 23 GOP colleagues, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), in sending a letter to President Joe Biden calling for spending reform and budget enforcement.

The Republican senators are opposing “a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending,” according to the letter.

The letter that was recently sent to President Biden can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

Sen. Braun is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget. Recently, he was joined by five colleagues this month to reintroduce the bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act.

