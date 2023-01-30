Sens. Braun, Paul call for spending reform and budget enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) was joined by 23 GOP colleagues, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), in sending a letter to President Joe Biden calling for spending reform and budget enforcement.

The Republican senators are opposing “a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending,” according to the letter.

The letter that was recently sent to President Biden can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

Sen. Braun is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget. Recently, he was joined by five colleagues this month to reintroduce the bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act.

