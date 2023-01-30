Suspect arrested in July shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman wanted in connection with a shooting last summer in the Portland neighborhood is now in custody.

Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrrections on one count of assault.

The shooting happened July 24, 2022 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 500 block of N. 22nd Street. Bemiller and the victim had gotten into an argument when the victim threw a soft drink into Bemiller’s face. Bemiller then pulled out a gun and shot the other woman once, according to the arrest report.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital and immediately underwent surgery.

The report says that Bemiller contacted police through her attorney and arranged to turn herself in. Online jail records show bond for Bemiller, who is also charged with violation of an emergency protective order/domestic violence order, has been set at $50,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.