UofL, L&N Federal Credit Union reach deal on Cardinal Stadium naming rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team’s home stadium has a new sponsor and a new name as of Monday afternoon.

Cardinal Stadium’s official naming rights will go to L&N Federal Credit Union, with the official title of the stadium to become L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The decision was reached on Monday afternoon during a Board of Trustees meeting.

Cardinal Stadium had previously been titled the Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium before the university pulled the sponsorship back in 2018 following controversy from the restaurant’s former owner John Schnatter.

L&N Federal Credit Union also has naming rights for UofL’s home volleyball arena, the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, after committing $2 million to the university’s athletics program in 2019.

