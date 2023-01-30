WKCTC marks milestone anniversary

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The weather didn’t stop a Heartland college from marking a milestone anniversary on Monday, January 30.

It’s been 20 years since the West Kentucky Technical College and the Paducah Community College joined forces to create what is now the West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The president of the college said the consolidation has created more opportunities for students over the past two decades.

“We have been recognized five times as the top 10 in the nation,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “In 2022 we were top five in the nation. It’s an incredible testament to the incredible work our faculty and staff do to support our students.”

While staff and students enjoyed warm treats during the celebration, classes after 5 p.m. were held remotely due to the winter weather.

