ALERT DAY: Icy spots will remain into tonight

ALERT DAY

TODAY UNTIL 1PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for entire region until 1 PM EST

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for Adair County, Ky. from 6 PM to 7 AM Wednesday

Winter weather may lead to slick/icy roads into the afternoon and night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch for icy spots on side roads and sidewalks this afternoon. Clouds will likely hold tough through the day with another wave of very light moisture moving in toward sunset.

Another southern wave will allow for very light sleet/snow to fall this evening and overnight. At this time, any impacts look more focused across Southern Kentucky. We’ll monitor this carefully.

Mainly cloudy and remaining cold Wednesday with some thinning of the clouds (better chance at some sun rays) taking place more to the north. But there is hope!

Another system approaching from the southwest brings a wintry mix to the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll continue to monitor this threat.

