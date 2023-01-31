Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Icy spots will remain into tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY

  • TODAY UNTIL 1PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for entire region until 1 PM EST
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for Adair County, Ky. from 6 PM to 7 AM Wednesday
  • Winter weather may lead to slick/icy roads into the afternoon and night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch for icy spots on side roads and sidewalks this afternoon. Clouds will likely hold tough through the day with another wave of very light moisture moving in toward sunset.

Another southern wave will allow for very light sleet/snow to fall this evening and overnight. At this time, any impacts look more focused across Southern Kentucky. We’ll monitor this carefully.

Mainly cloudy and remaining cold Wednesday with some thinning of the clouds (better chance at some sun rays) taking place more to the north. But there is hope!

Another system approaching from the southwest brings a wintry mix to the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll continue to monitor this threat.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31
Metro trucks line up to get salt.
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads