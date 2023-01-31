ALERT DAY: Slick spots possible overnight, early Wednesday in the wake of a wintry mix

ALERT DAYS

TONIGHT (1/31)

WEDNESDAY (2/1) - AM only

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Southern Kentucky - 6PM Tuesday-7AM Wednesday

Light wintry mix moves through areas south of I-64 after sunset, departing by midnight

Wednesday morning commute slick spots possible thanks to prior wintry mix and very cold air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brief wintry mix will move through areas mainly south of I-64 tonight.

A very light dusting of snow and an even thinner glaze of ice are possible from this activity. Use caution while traveling overnight as slick spots could redevelop.

After the slick spot potential in the morning thanks to the cold air and overnight wintry mix, Wednesday is mainly cloudy and cold.

There is some slight hope for a few peeks of sunshine north of Louisville. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Another system approaching from the southwest brings a wintry mix to southern parts of WAVE Country late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We’ll continue to monitor this threat. After the early-day wintry mix potential we’ll see a cloudy sky on Groundhog Day. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

After a cold end to the week we’ll see temperatures slowly rise through the weekend. It looks quiet through that period until another cold front arrives late Tuesday with some rain. Temperatures look fairly mild for this time of year next week!

