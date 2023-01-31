Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company nears bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors.

The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings on Monday as the company could be nearing bankruptcy.

The company’s stock priced has been in decline since August, and an SEC filing stated the company is in default on its loans and is considering restructuring its debt.

Louisville’s other Bed Bath and Beyond location at 996 Breckenridge Lane will remain open.

