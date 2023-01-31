Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wintry, icy start to the day
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

Latest News

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Small Pennsylvania town ready for Groundhog Day
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom...
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75
Surveillance image showing carjacking
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint