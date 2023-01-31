Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputies: Man arrested after 40 dead dogs found on property, 80 more found emaciated

Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on...
Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on his property.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police said he was found with 40 dead dogs on his property. Officials said 80 other dogs were found in various states of emaciation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Wyndan Skye was taken into custody over the weekend.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Skye’s property in Piketon, Ohio, following an animal cruelty complaint.

When they first arrived at the property, deputies said they found a dead dog tied to a tractor nearby the property that appeared to have been beaten.

In addition to the 40 dead dogs and 80 emaciated dogs, deputies also said they found several dead chickens and one live pig.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by many animal welfare organizations to remove the living animals from the property and take them to locations where care and medical assessments could be provided. The sheriff’s office said two of the dead animals were taken for an autopsy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Skye is currently held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wintry mix, chilly air to cause a few travel issues overnight & Wednesday
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting

Latest News

Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
LMPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.
Man undergoing surgery after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees