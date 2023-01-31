Contact Troubleshooters
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode


By Nick Picht
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville is transitioning from a business bust to a business boom.

Last week the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the area is officially going from “recovery” to “growth” mode and the numbers are there to prove this is the case.

Some business owners said, from their perspective, that checks out.

“At the end of the day it was dollars,” Wayne Sweeney, Director of Operations at Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen said. “We felt it on the front side, you know, you see how many menu counts you’re doing, you see the people coming through the door, you see how busy the bar is. You see how busy the servers are. So yeah, you definitely saw and felt the energy downtown last year.”

Sweeney’s not the only businessman seeing a spike in sales.

New numbers from the Downtown Partnership show business is on the upswing altogether.

“There’s events that people are coming to,” Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, Rebecca Fleischaker said. “Downtown is very busy Thursday, Friday Saturday nights. Conventions are coming back. Leisure tourism is back to pre-COVID levels. We just know that there’s a lot of energy and vibrancy starting to come back and grow.”

According to LDP:

  • 46 new businesses opened in the Downtown area with 15 announced for 2023
  • 11 projects were officially completed in 2022 with a $284 million investment
  • More than 50 projects are either under way or announced with an investment of more than $1.1 billion
  • 3.4 million visits to attractions in Downtown
  • 540,675 people attended a Bourbon distillery experience in 2022, exceeding the 2019 record attendance by more than 116,000 people
  • 880,234 convention-goers attended a conference or event in Downtown with an estimated economic impact of $176 million
  • 46% less car break-ins and 33% less thefts in the Downtown area than in 2019.

Another business owner, Brad Smith, told WAVE News he’s planning to keep his company downtown.

After a year-long look at moving to the east end, his accounting firm, MCM CPAs & Advisors is making another 10-year investment downtown.

“We seriously looked at the Hurstbourne corridor, the Gene Snyder corridor, as well as Central Business District,” Smith said. “We looked at Nulu. In the end, we wanted to re-invest in the city. A vibrant city has to have a core business district that’s vibrant. And we wanted to be a part of that solution.”

Fleischaker said the notable projects coming to downtown Louisville in 2023 include the Louisville Gardens, Dream Hotel, Waterfront Park Phase IV, Derby City Gaming, Derby City Hotel, and Number 15.


