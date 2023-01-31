Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A messy situation in one Southern Kentucky county on Tuesday morning.

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset.

Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled.

Officials say a dam was made to contain the majority of the milk from getting into a storm drain and then into a local stream. They say milk in this quantity can be a danger to aquatic life, as well as bacteria issues, so is treated as a hazard.

“In the quantities that this is, milk can be a danger to aquatic life. It pulls the oxygen out. It dilutes into the water. So, it’s not a mixture. So, fish and other aquatic life basically suffocate,” said Doug Baker with the Somerset-Pulaski SRT.

Cleanup is continue throughout the day Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
Slick spots possible this morning
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

Latest News

Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
Slick spots possible this morning
Hyundai and Kia
Anti-crime organizations asking YouTube to remove videos showing how to steal Kia and Hyundais
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in the Southside neighborhood