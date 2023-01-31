Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19.

They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, Officer Michael Rose

[Click here for more about each officer]

Police say less than four minutes after the first 911 call, officers were inside the store, searching for the shooter.

As police navigated through the store, several exchanges of gunfire took place.

Police say the suspect, Ronald Mosely II, was shot and killed.

Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Related: EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage
Related: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
Related: Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
Related: Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’
Related: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Related: Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting

Police say Mosely had shot a woman in the head. The victim’s mother tells us she’s 28-year-old Amber Cook.

Amber lost an eye and has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Amber Cook
Amber Cook(Facebook with permission from Jenny Couch)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Icy spots will remain into tonight
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting

Latest News

Vernon L. Jackson, 40, was arrested for the shooting of a nightclub bouncer back in April 2021.
Man charged in connection to shooting of Shively nightclub bouncer
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Icy spots will remain into tonight
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket
One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company nears bankruptcy
A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border...
Louisville customs officers seize shipment with dozens of cockfighting spurs