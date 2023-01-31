Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition, officials say

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KIHEI (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, officials said Monday.

The firefighter, 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Evans-Dumaran was injured Friday during heavy rains after officials said he was sucked into a storm drain near Waiapo Street.

He was then carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Maui County officials said Evans-Dumaran is showing signs of improvement, but isn’t out of the woods yet.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone,” Fire Chief Brad Ventura said in a news release.

Ryan Lund, a Kihei resident, told KHNL he didn’t see the incident, but he did capture a photo of firefighters and county public works employees working to clear out a ditch that was overflowing at around the same time Evans-Dumaran was swept away.

“They were in the gulch, in the mud, about waist deep,” Lund said. “I’m really sorry for the kid that got swept out to sea ... it’s just sad that someone’s trying to help and then he pays almost the ultimate price for it. It’s pretty sad.”

On Monday, there were three culverts in the ditch. Two of the three culverts had gratings covering them.

County officials confirmed to KHNL the grating was removed from the third culvert to allow for debris to get through and avoid blockage. They also said the culvert without the grating was where Evans-Dumaran got sucked into.

A GoFundMe page will be established to assist the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

