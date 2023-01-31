Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter weather forecasted to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain has Kentucky under a winter weather advisory Monday night through midday Tuesday.

Weather experts said freezing rain brings the potential for black ice that can create slick roads.

“Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix across most of Kentucky with the prospect for more precipitation to fall throughout the week,” Gov. Andy Beshear. said. “Our state roadway crews will be doing their part to keep roads passable and safe, but ice always poses a unique challenge to travel. Slick roads are likely, especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze faster than roadways. Please do your part to be safe by slowing down, giving yourself more time to get to your destination, and drive alert.”

State highway crews in western parts of the state have begun pretreating routes, and all are monitoring conditions.

In WAVE Country, Metro Public Works trucks lined up to get their share of salt Monday afternoon. The Metro Snow Team was deployed to different areas around the metro, waiting for the call to get to work.

“Our crews and contractors are closely monitoring weather forecasts and responding to the threats this round of weather will bring,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said. “While we’re not bracing for a lot of snow or ice, cold temps will make ice stick around which can cause slippery roads. If you see plows out, give them plenty of room on the road to work.”

Director of Metro Emergency Services Jody Meiman advised motorists to drive with caution going into Tuesday morning.

“I know over the last couple of years there were a lot of people who were able to work from home, so if that’s maybe a capability, just eliminate being on the roads,” Meiman said.

Even with pretreated roads, KYTC said freezing rain and ice are more resistant to snow-melting chemicals like salt and additive materials.

“The forecast now is for really just a mix of light precipitation over the next three nights in a couple different waves that could not compound a whole lot, but they could still cause us some issues out there, especially on the roadways,” Meiman said.

This is the second time in just over a month that Louisville has seen some significant winter weather.

Just before Christmas, there was an arctic blast.

“Before Christmas we were dealing with two different things,” Meiman said. “The snow and the cold.”

This time it won’t be nearly as cold or as snowy, according to weather experts. But that’s not the only change from December’s storm.

“The good thing about that event, the schools were out,” Meiman said.

He said this time Emergency Services are communicating with schools, so they could prepare and make a decision on whether to have school.

Meiman said to be prepared by having emergency supply kits both at home and inside cars. Drivers should give themselves enough time to drive with caution.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.