Former duPont Manual journalism teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former teacher within duPont Manual High School’s Journalism and Communications department has been sentenced to prison for the possession of child pornography.

James H. Miller Jr. will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography possession back in Nov. 2022.

Judge Julie Kaelin handed down the sentence in court on Tuesday afternoon, denying a motion for probation.

“I’m sure from the outside looking in, a lot of people would say this should be a very simple decision given the nature of the crimes that Mr. Miller has plead guilty to,” Kaelin said, “but I do think he is truly remorseful. I do think he has been extremely aggressive in seeking treatment and been very open and honest in seeking treatment.”

According to records, Miller filmed a victim, who was 10-years-old at the time, undressing while she, her mother and Miller were staying in a Louisville hotel.

The incident occurred between April 1 and June 30, 2021.

The victim’s mother reported Miller to police after discovering the two videos on his phone in Dec. 2021.

“It has destroyed and negatively impacted every single area of our lives,” the mother said in court on Tuesday.

Before sentencing, Miller gave a statement of remorse for his actions to the family.

“(The mother) did the right thing by reporting me to the police and child protective services,” Miller said. “I would have done the same thing. I feel intense shame and regret every day for the crime I committed. I deserve the consequences I’m facing for betraying the trust of this victim.”

In addition to jail time, Miller will be required to register on the Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.