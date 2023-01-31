Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former duPont Manual journalism teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

James H. Miller Jr. will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography...
James H. Miller Jr. will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography possession back in Nov. 2022.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former teacher within duPont Manual High School’s Journalism and Communications department has been sentenced to prison for the possession of child pornography.

James H. Miller Jr. will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography possession back in Nov. 2022.

Judge Julie Kaelin handed down the sentence in court on Tuesday afternoon, denying a motion for probation.

“I’m sure from the outside looking in, a lot of people would say this should be a very simple decision given the nature of the crimes that Mr. Miller has plead guilty to,” Kaelin said, “but I do think he is truly remorseful. I do think he has been extremely aggressive in seeking treatment and been very open and honest in seeking treatment.”

According to records, Miller filmed a victim, who was 10-years-old at the time, undressing while she, her mother and Miller were staying in a Louisville hotel.

The incident occurred between April 1 and June 30, 2021.

The victim’s mother reported Miller to police after discovering the two videos on his phone in Dec. 2021.

“It has destroyed and negatively impacted every single area of our lives,” the mother said in court on Tuesday.

Before sentencing, Miller gave a statement of remorse for his actions to the family.

“(The mother) did the right thing by reporting me to the police and child protective services,” Miller said. “I would have done the same thing. I feel intense shame and regret every day for the crime I committed. I deserve the consequences I’m facing for betraying the trust of this victim.”

In addition to jail time, Miller will be required to register on the Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Icy spots will remain into tonight
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wintry mix, chilly air to cause a few travel issues overnight & Wednesday
Vernon L. Jackson, 40, was arrested for the shooting of a nightclub bouncer back in April 2021.
Man charged in connection to shooting of Shively nightclub bouncer
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket
One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company nears bankruptcy