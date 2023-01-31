Grayson County man dies after being stabbed by stepson, teen arrested

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old Grayson County boy has been arrested and charged with murder in his stepfather.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road around 7 p.m. (Central time) last night on a report that a man has been stabbed by his stepson during an altercation.

Deputies found Timothy J. Higdon, 38, with stab wounds to his chest. Higdon was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

In addition to murder, the teen is also charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

