‘He’ll live with me every day:’ Family, friends remember man killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people packed the Fern Creek Funeral Home Monday night to remember a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Kenneth Maier was killed Thursday near the Commonwealth Theater Center, where he worked.

While still clearly shaken by what happened, many of Maier’s friends showed up to remember him fondly.

“He cast a really broad net, and I think that’s the simplest way you can sum it up,” Maier’s best friend Chris Biermann said. “Everybody he ran into liked him. He kept relationships with people. Years he’d go without seeing you, and he’d come back in and it was like you just saw him yesterday.”

Biermann met Maier in the ‘70s, while they were on the school bus in second grade.

They’d been friends ever since.

“[We’ve been through] the death of three of our parents and weddings and births and...everything,” Glenda Biermann said. “Pretty much everything. He’s family. {It’s} tragic, shocking, unbelievable that people do this to each other, that we as people do it. Unnecessary. It’s unnecessary. It’s senseless.”

Maier’s boss at the theater - Gerry Kean - was present at Monday’s visitation.

He said the shooting still plays over in his head days later.

“The images of that day flies wrong times and it’ll catch me at wrong times,” Kean said. “It, it’s been hard. It’s just mostly just trying to accept that that really happened. So surreal. It was so surreal. We spent all day together, working on stuff and laughing, and in a matter of minutes he was just gone.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.

Friends told WAVE News they’re confident detectives will make an arrest soon.

While they wait, Maier’s friends plan to remember him as someone with an unrelenting spirit.

“He’ll live with me every day,” Chris Biermann said. “I heard a song on the radio coming over today and thought of Kenny. There’s tons of memories and I’m really grateful that I’ve got so many good ones with such a good friend.”

“His laughter is what I’m going to take with me,” Kean said. “And his fearlessness. He taught me a lot about letting go of anger and not letting you consume you and keeping it. And that’s what I’m going to take with me.”

In an email to parents, The Commonwealth Theatre Center said it will resume classes starting Tuesday.

Staff will be meeting with students Tuesday and Wednesday.

The theater will also have a counselor available for students to speak with Tuesday and Saturday.

The theater is also adding several safety measures following Maier’s murder, including adding cameras and signage in the lobby and rear parking lot, and keeping extra watch during drop off and pickup times.

There will also be a question-and-answer session for parents and students on Wednesday.

