Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of an Indiana man that was shot and killed in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Andrew Valdez of Jeffersonville shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit confirmed Valdez died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe all parties have been accounted for.

