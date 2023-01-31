Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS teacher accused of sexual abuse charged with additional counts in Jefferson County

Michael Mascardo had been previously charged in Oldham County with a total of eight counts of...
Michael Mascardo had been previously charged in Oldham County with a total of eight counts of sexual abuse.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following multiple reports of sexual abuse by a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher, additional charges were filed in Jefferson County against the accused suspect.

Michael Mascardo had been previously charged in Oldham County with a total of eight counts of sexual abuse.

Mascardo is an employee at Minor Daniels Academy who had been reassigned following his arrest. JCPS confirmed he does not have contact with students.

Four counts against Mascardo were filed in early January, and following additional reports after his arrest, four additional counts were filed, according to Oldham County Police.

According to police, multiple male victims came forward describing Mascardo, dressed as a woman, would come towards them while they were in their vehicle and ask for directions.

As victims complied with his request, Mascardo would reach in and attempt to fondle the victims.

On Monday, LMPD arrested Mascardo for five additional counts of sexual abuse.

According to court documents, five victims reported similar incidents to what police in Oldham County had stated in their arrest.

Mascardo was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mascardo pleaded not guilty and a judge placed him on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration if posted. He was ordered no contact with victims and was not granted work release.

He is due back in court on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Icy spots will remain into tonight
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting
Davenport Pools and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have both filed for bankruptcy recently.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

Latest News

LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death
The 2023 GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon, and Marathon Relay...
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals
Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay...
Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Icy spots will remain into tonight