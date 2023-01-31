JCPS teacher accused of sexual abuse charged with additional counts in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following multiple reports of sexual abuse by a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher, additional charges were filed in Jefferson County against the accused suspect.

Michael Mascardo had been previously charged in Oldham County with a total of eight counts of sexual abuse.

Mascardo is an employee at Minor Daniels Academy who had been reassigned following his arrest. JCPS confirmed he does not have contact with students.

Four counts against Mascardo were filed in early January, and following additional reports after his arrest, four additional counts were filed, according to Oldham County Police.

According to police, multiple male victims came forward describing Mascardo, dressed as a woman, would come towards them while they were in their vehicle and ask for directions.

As victims complied with his request, Mascardo would reach in and attempt to fondle the victims.

On Monday, LMPD arrested Mascardo for five additional counts of sexual abuse.

According to court documents, five victims reported similar incidents to what police in Oldham County had stated in their arrest.

Mascardo was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mascardo pleaded not guilty and a judge placed him on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration if posted. He was ordered no contact with victims and was not granted work release.

He is due back in court on Feb. 8.

