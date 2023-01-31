Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay educated.

School’s Out Science Camp will run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 and ending the week of July 31, according to the science center.

Camp sessions offer different themes that combines interactive fun with content that meets Next Generation Science Standards. Each camp runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for easy pick-up and drop off.

Available camps include:

LEGO Engineering (Grades Pre-K-K)

Messy Science (Grades K-1)

Aviation Academy (Grades 2-3)

Spy Science (Grades 3-4)

Marine Biology (Grades 4-5)

Advanced Minecraft (Grades 5-6)

Into the Upside Down (Grades 6-8)

Camps are open for children in Pre-K through 8th grades and run from $300 per week.

Families can sign up online now and can use the promo code “BIRDY” at checkout through Feb. 13 to get $20 off the first week.

More information on the Science Camp can be found on the Kentucky Science Center website.

