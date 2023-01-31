LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the LaRue County Detention Center assaulted and later ignored a suicidal man.

The claim comes after the death of Dalton Milby, 27, while in custody in February 2022.

The lawsuit names some of the jail’s employees directly, claiming they failed Milby as he was in their care while also violating his civil rights.

According to the lawsuit the employees at the jail knew Milby was suicidal from a previous attempt, and that he was under severe distress.

The documents state Milby was not only treated cruelly but was also assaulted, battered and taunted.

Milby was left in a regular jumpsuit, the documents state, which is a violation given the jumpsuits are often used in suicide attempts. He was offered no medical help to prevent Milby from taking his own life.

The lawsuit claims staff ignored the problem and did not properly supervise Milby who was a great risk of injury, missing opportunities to save his life.

