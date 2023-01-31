Louisville customs officers seize shipment with dozens of cockfighting spurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers coming into Louisville’s Port of Entry.

According to a release, the package arriving from Mexico City came into Louisville on Jan. 17.

Officers found 120 cockfighting spurs and 2 gaffs/leg attachment sheaths inside that were headed to a residence in Illinois.

The act of cockfighting is illegal as part of the Farm Act passed in 2018, banning the act in all 16 U.S. territories. In addition, officials said the buying, selling, delivering or transporting of sharp instruments for use in animal fighting is prohibited.

“The improper manifesting of contraband as a harmless or legitimate commodity is a common tactic used by some ill-intended importers to elude further examination,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville said in a release. “However, CBP officers are trained and vigilant in the detection of those types of tricks and work hard to make sure these illegal spurs stay out of our communities.”

The spurs are razor-sharp blades that would be tied to the bird’s legs before a cockfight. During fights, birds would be killed or incapacitated, and the spurs would often injure handlers as well.

The CBP said it regularly intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, counterfeit goods and more around the U.S. within 328 international ports of entry.

