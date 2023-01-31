Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville customs officers seize shipment with dozens of cockfighting spurs

A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border...
A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers coming into Louisville’s Port of Entry.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers coming into Louisville’s Port of Entry.

According to a release, the package arriving from Mexico City came into Louisville on Jan. 17.

Officers found 120 cockfighting spurs and 2 gaffs/leg attachment sheaths inside that were headed to a residence in Illinois.

The act of cockfighting is illegal as part of the Farm Act passed in 2018, banning the act in all 16 U.S. territories. In addition, officials said the buying, selling, delivering or transporting of sharp instruments for use in animal fighting is prohibited.

“The improper manifesting of contraband as a harmless or legitimate commodity is a common tactic used by some ill-intended importers to elude further examination,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville said in a release. “However, CBP officers are trained and vigilant in the detection of those types of tricks and work hard to make sure these illegal spurs stay out of our communities.”

The spurs are razor-sharp blades that would be tied to the bird’s legs before a cockfight. During fights, birds would be killed or incapacitated, and the spurs would often injure handlers as well.

The CBP said it regularly intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, counterfeit goods and more around the U.S. within 328 international ports of entry.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Icy spots will remain into tonight
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Icy spots will remain into tonight
One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company nears bankruptcy
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death
The 2023 GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon, and Marathon Relay...
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals