Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport.

In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell phone under the bathroom stall he was using.

Officers spoke with Rogelio Tellez-Ramirez who gave consent to have his phone searched.

Documents said police found over six videos from different dates showing men in a private stall at the airport bathrooms.

The recordings took place at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport between September 1, 2022, and December 5, 2022.

Tellez-Ramirez was arrested and charged with six counts of voyeurism and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.