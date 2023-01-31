Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

Salt trucks have been out treating roads.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Metro officials want residents to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination if they need to travel. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of slick spots, especially on back roads or area that don’t get as much sunlight.

