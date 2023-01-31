Man charged in connection to shooting of Shively nightclub bouncer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with attempted murder for the shooting of a nightclub bouncer back in April 2021.

Vernon L. Jackson, 40, was arrested on Jan. 30, nearly two years after the incident initially occurred.

According to an arrest report, Jackson had paid money to get into a nightclub in the 3600 block of South 7th Street Road on April 9, 2021.

Police said Jackson had placed the money in the drop box, but the club had closed shortly afterward due to a shooting.

Jackson became angry with the victim, who was a bouncer at the location. The victim attempted to pay Jackson back using his own money, but Jackson was still angry.

The report states Jackson came at the victim, who fled the location. Jackson chased him to a nearby gas station parking lot and the victim ran north down Berry Boulevard.

Jackson got into a car and continued following the victim. After the victim ran between two buildings, Jackson got out of the car and confronted him, demanding his money back.

Police said Jackson pulled out a gun and fired it several times at the victim before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for serious injuries.

The victim was able to point Jackson out from security footage obtained at the gas station.

Jackson was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident.

He was also wanted for a separate kidnapping and assault charge from Dec. 27, 2022, where he refused to take an adult victim home during an argument in a vehicle and driving while he had a handgun in his lap.

The victim told police she had been grabbed by the neck during the argument.

In court on Tuesday, Jackson’s bond was set at $500,000 and was issued a no-contact order with all victims.

He is due back in court on Feb. 8.

