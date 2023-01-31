Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Investigators believe all parties have been accounted for.

