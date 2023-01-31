Man in critical condition after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Investigators believe all parties have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.